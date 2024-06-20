Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actors Who Left the Franchise: Where Are They Now

By
9 1 1 and 9 1 1 Lone Star Stars Who Left the Franchise Where Are They Now 15000458_dse_911_fox_premiere_connie_britton_abby 745
7
Connie Britton. FOX

While 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star have a loyal fanbase that doesn’t mean their favorite characters will stick around for the long haul.

Connie Britton was cast as dispatcher Abby Clark for the 9-1-1 inaugural season. However, the actress departed the show following its emotional season finale. Show creator Ryan Murphy revealed to TVLine in March 2018, that Britton had signed a one-year contract for the show but she was in talks to reprise her role at some point.

“We’re in the process of renegotiating her deal so she can come in and do a couple of episodes to keep her character alive,” Murphy explained. “She really loves the cast and crew and she’s very hopeful that that can happen.”

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off!

Deal of the Day

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off! View Deal

While 9-1-1 ultimately cast Jennifer Love Hewitt in Britton’s place, the Friday Night Lights alum did reprise her role in season 3.

Keep scrolling to see which stars have left 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star and what they’re up to now:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1425324808connie britton 206

Connie Britton
1426027269liv tyler 206

Liv Tyler
9 1 1 Bio Page

9-1-1

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!