While 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star have a loyal fanbase that doesn’t mean their favorite characters will stick around for the long haul.

Connie Britton was cast as dispatcher Abby Clark for the 9-1-1 inaugural season. However, the actress departed the show following its emotional season finale. Show creator Ryan Murphy revealed to TVLine in March 2018, that Britton had signed a one-year contract for the show but she was in talks to reprise her role at some point.

“We’re in the process of renegotiating her deal so she can come in and do a couple of episodes to keep her character alive,” Murphy explained. “She really loves the cast and crew and she’s very hopeful that that can happen.”

While 9-1-1 ultimately cast Jennifer Love Hewitt in Britton’s place, the Friday Night Lights alum did reprise her role in season 3.

Keep scrolling to see which stars have left 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star and what they’re up to now: