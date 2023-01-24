Deep in the heart of Texas! 9-1-1: Lone Star is known for its heated romances just as much as it is for putting out fires — and the cast’s love lives aren’t any different.

Rob Lowe’s character, Owen Strand, may have lost the love of his life when his ex-wife, Gwyneth Morgan, died in season 3, but in real life, the Parks and Recreation alum has been married to wife Sheryl Berkoff since 1991.

After being set up on a blind date in 1983 — rumored to be matched by Lowe’s ‘80s fellow Brat Pack member Emilio Estevez — the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast host and the makeup artist didn’t hit it off romantically until reconnecting on the set of 1990’s Bad Influence.

Upon finding love with Berkoff, Lowe credited her for helping him to transform into the person he is today.

“[Sheryl] may have saved my life, really,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 about how falling in love with Berkoff inspired him to get sober. “I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my ’80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for.”

The pair went on to welcome son Matthew in 1993 and son John Owen two years later. John, who is sober after battling addiction like his father, has been a writer on 9-1-1: Lone Star since its first season in 2020.

In July 2022, Lowe and Berkoff celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary. “Your love has made my world,” the St. Elmo’s Fire star gushed via Instagram at the time. “You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago. Partners in love for life!!”

While Lowe’s been a one-woman man since the early ‘90s, his costar Jim Parrack has been married three times.

The True Blood alum, who portrays Judd Ryder on the series, first tied the knot in 2008, exchanging vows with Ciera Danielle. After the two split six years later, Parrack found love with his second wife, Leven Rambin, whom he was married to from 2015 to 2017. Five years after his divorce from Rambin, the Child of God star wed Hayley Walters in 2022.

Though Parrack’s character found out he had a second son in a season 3 episode in February 2022, the As I Lay Dying actor doesn’t have any children in real life.

Keep scrolling for more details about the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s love lives: