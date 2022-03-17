Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff’s Relationship Timeline

Living their best lives! Rob Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, have been happily married for more than 30 years — a rarity in Hollywood.

The couple first met in 1983 when they were set up on a blind date. While they didn’t initially hit it off, the Parks and Recreation alum and the makeup artist reconnected several years later on the set of 1990’s Bad Influence, which is where their romance blossomed.

The film may have been called Bad Influence, but the St. Elmo’s Fire star has frequently praised Berkoff for having an incredible, life-changing impact on him.

“[Our relationship] made me examine how I was living my life,” the “Literally! with Rob Lowe” podcast host told Haute Living in March 2014 of the beginning of his romance with the jewelry designer. “That led me to getting sober, which led me to changing my life — giving me everything I now have.”

Lowe has long been open about his battle with substance abuse, and he frequently discusses how being in recovery — he’s been sober for more than 30 years — has made his life rich and plentiful.

“One of the great gifts of recovery is that you start living your authentic life,” the Outsiders star told Variety in February 2021. “You start living your actual values and living as who you truly are.”

Prior to dating, both Lowe and Berkoff had been in relationships with other famous faces.

The 9-1-1 Lonestar lead dated Melissa Gilbert for seven years between 1980 and 1987, proposing in 1986. The two called off their engagement, and the Little House on the Prairie star wrote in her 2009 memoir, Prairie Days, that she had suffered a miscarriage. “I had lost my baby and my relationship with Rob … and it hurt like hell,” she revealed. Lowe was rumored to have dated Winona Ryder from 1986 to 1988.

For her part, Berkoff reportedly dated her future husband’s fellow “Brat Pack” member, Emilio Estevez, in the 1980s. She went on to romance Keanu Reeves a few years later, according to Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop founder was a teen on the set of a TV movie (starring her mother, Blythe Danner), when she first met the industry professional, who was doing makeup for the film.

“[Berkoff] was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush,” the Oscar winner told Lowe on his podcast in July 2020. “And she was so cool. … I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time.” Paltrow isn’t the only one; the actor has done his fair share of gushing about his wife, as well.

Scroll down to see Lowe and Berkoff’s relationship timeline: