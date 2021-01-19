Ready for a reboot! Rob Lowe thinks a Brat Pack reunion would give the world something to smile about after a challenging year.

The 56-year-old Parks and Recreation alum got his start in Hollywood in the 1980s as part of a group of up-and-coming actors — including Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore and Ally Sheedy — who frequently appeared together on the big screen in films like The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club. Decades after those movies made Lowe a major star, he’s eyeing a potential reunion of the former teen idols.

“It’s funny, I think the world needs some iteration of it!” the West Wing alum said during a conversation with Good Day New York‘s Rosanna Scotto on Monday, January 18. “There is not enough in the world to make fun of, I think the Brat Pack should volunteer.”

While Lowe doesn’t have an idea totally ironed out yet, he thinks a modern-day Brat Pack project should “be something weird and offbeat and quirky,” instead of a traditional reboot. “Is it a cartoon? Like a version of Scooby-Doo? I don’t know,” he joked. “But hey, why not. … [Or] how about Brat Pack as Big Brother? How about that?”

Lowe’s rise to fame in the Brat Pack-era wasn’t a smooth ride. During a recent interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor recalled struggling with substance abuse at 18 and reflected on his journey to sobriety.

“Nobody’s going to do a pity party or have a telethon for all those suffering 18-year-old movie stars, you know?” he said on Sunday, January 17, noting that there’s always “that person in the culture” going through a similar struggle. “You either come out on the other side of it way, way, way better, or way, way, way worse, I think.”

Over the last 30 years, Lowe has done his best to stay sober and set an example for his sons — Matthew, 27, and John Owen, 26. In April 2020, Lowe’s youngest son revealed that he had just marked two years of sobriety. Three months prior, the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast host opened up about working alongside John Owen, who wrote for the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

“I have multiple moments now where he comes up to me like, ‘Hey Rob, I’m going to cut this line and then we’re going to transpose this and move this, but you need to leave a little more air there,'” the Emmy nominee told Us Weekly and other reporters during the 2020 Television Critics’ Association press tour. “And I’m like, ‘OK, great.’ And then it was just like, ‘That was my kid!’ It’s more satisfying than I ever thought it would be.”