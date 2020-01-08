The family business! Rob Lowe loved working with his son John on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lonestar.

“We’re literally shooting his episode now,” the Parks and Recreation alum, 55, told Us Weekly and other reporters of the writer, 25, at the Television Critics’ Association press tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, January 7. “I have multiple moments now where he comes up to me like, ‘Hey Rob, I’m going to cut this line and then we’re going to transpose this and move this, but you need to leave a little more air there.’ … And I’m like, ‘OK, great.’ And then it was just like, ‘That was my kid!’ It’s more satisfying than I ever thought it would be.”

The actor, who also shares Matthew, 27, with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, added that the Cardi B reference in the pilot “was 100 percent” from John.

In addition to their father-son time, Lowe “loves coming to work in the morning” because 9-1-1: Lonestar involves so much action. “At the end of the day, I really feel like I did some time,” the Virginia native explained. “The physical stamina required in network drama in and of itself is crazy. Then you add 90 pounds on your back, go up and down ladders, fire hoses, rappelling down buildings. The 12-year-old boy in me just loves [it.]”

Filming the Fox show isn’t the first time that the Love Life author has worked with his son. In November, John played Kristin Davis’ son in Holiday in the Wild. “It was great. It was really fun,” Lowe told Extra of the experience at the time. “He and I don’t really have any scenes together. … So hopefully he was well-behaved with you, [Kristin?]”

The actress, 54, replied, “He was so lovely. You trained him well.”

John and Matthew “live to troll” their dad, Lowe admitted on a September Today show appearance. “They know me too well,” Lowe explained. “What are you gonna do? I get away with nothing.”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta