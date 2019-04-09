’Parks and Rec’ Turns 10! Watch the Most Memorable Moments

Pawnee lives on! Parks and Recreation celebrated its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, April 9.

The beloved sitcom, which starred Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Retta and Jim O’Heir, premiered on NBC in April 2009. Adam Scott and Rob Lowe later joined the cast as Ben Wyatt and Chris Traeger, respectively.

Last month, the cast and co-creator Mike Schur had an emotional reunion at PaleyFest to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

“I’m totally overwhelmed right now,” Poehler said during the panel on March 22, per Entertainment Weekly. “Leslie was really good for my physical and mental health. It really did extend my life, I think.”

From Galentine’s Day to Li’l Sebastian to Treat Yo’ Self Day, Parks and Rec left an impact on viewers and pop culture during its seven-season run. However, Schur told the PaleyFest audience that its unlikely the show will ever return for a reboot.

“I think that in the world we live in now nothing is ever gone … Everything comes back and is cycled through again,” he said. “I would only say that I think everyone on this stage and, like, six other people would have to feel like there was a story that needed to be told. … I don’t feel like we left anything on the table. I feel like the show sort of made its argument.”

