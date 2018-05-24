Pawnee, here we come! Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman laid their feelings about a Parks and Recreation reboot on the line during a Thursday, May 24, interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres pointed out that Offerman’s wife, actress Megan Mullally, has seen great success from the Will & Grace reboot, so the talk-show host asked if Offerman and Poehler would be open to reviving their NBC sitcom, which went off the air in 2015. “Anytime,” the 46-year-old Sisters actress said.

“Yeah, we just had a fitting earlier,” Offerman joked. “We said that if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back.”

Then Poehler got serious, giving fans her thumbs-up on the idea: “I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we’d all do it someday. It would be amazing.”

“Amy’s the boss of the show,” the Fargo actor, 47, added.

Poehler and Offerman costarred on Parks and Recreation as Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson, respectively, for seven seasons. Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe and Aubrey Plaza also starred on the comedy series. More recently, the duo teamed up to cohost Making It, a crafting competition show that premieres on NBC Tuesday, July 31.

The funny friends have been pals since long before they won audiences over on Parks and Recreation. Poehler recalled meeting Offerman for the first time during her appearance on the talk show. “I actually met Nick probably ’93 at a house party in Chicago,” she explained to DeGeneres. “And I was doing improv at the time, and Nick was in experimental theater.”

The Saturday Night Live alum remembered the comedian being “really scary looking” at the time due to a haircut he was sporting for his role in A Clockwork Orange. “He was really intimidating, but he had a very disarming giggle.”

