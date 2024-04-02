Rome Flynn broke his silence on Jake Gibson’s surprising exit from Chicago Fire.

“Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing,” Flynn, 32, told Variety in a statement on Monday, April 1. “I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right.”

The actor joined the procedural at the beginning of season 12 and was featured in six episodes throughout the season. During the Wednesday, March 27 episode, it was revealed that Jake was struggling with a prescription pill addiction and he decided to leave to get help.

Showrunner Andrea Newman previously praised Flynn when announcing his casting ahead of the new season.

“He’s phenomenal. He’s an electric presence and a very different energy than a lot of our guys at 51. He’ll be shaking things up,” Newman told Variety in January. “As a character, there are a lot of layers to peel back on Gibson. He’ll be a fun new element to rock 51 a little bit.”

Flynn’s departure comes after Alberto Rosende — who appeared in 80 episodes of the show — left after the season premiere.

“When I decided to end my time with Chicago [Fire], it wasn’t easy,” Rosende, 31, wrote via Instagram Story in December 2023. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime and story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season!”

Kara Killmer also made her final appearance this season after playing Sylvie Brett for nearly 200 episodes.

“These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago,” Killmer, 35, wrote via Instagram in November 2023. “Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD — some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!”

Three months later, Killmer defended her departure from Chicago Fire.

“I think this is a natural conclusion for the arc of Sylvie’s character,” Killmer told TVLine in February about her character getting married to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) before leaving the show. “I sort of love that she started her journey [when] she was dumped at the altar by her high school boyfriend and runs off to Chicago to start over again. And I love that she ends up across the aisle from the love of her life and, obviously, the most eligible bachelor in all of Chicago and Portland.”

She concluded: “It’s just so satisfying to get to see her have everything that she always wanted and to see the kind of woman she’s become, the sort of paramedic she’s become. She’s really stepped into her own, and so, this is a natural conclusion for her.”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.