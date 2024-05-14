Jake Borelli is reportedly exiting Grey’s Anatomy after seven seasons.

Borelli, 33, will depart the series following season 20, according to a Deadline report posted on Monday, May 13. Per the outlet, Borelli’s character, Dr. Levi Schmitt, will appear in several episodes to wrap up his story line.

Us Weekly has reached out to ABC for comment.

While Borelli has not addressed his exit at this time, the news made headlines during a major milestone for the actor: his birthday.

Related: Grey’s Anatomy’s Biggest Exits Over the Years Not every Grey’s Anatomy exit is created equally. Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey, Justin Chambers and more stars have left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — for various reasons. Created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy debuted on ABC in 2005. While the actress who plays Meredith Grey has admitted that she’s nearly walked […]

“Well, Happy Birthday to me… 🌞33🌞,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a video of him blowing out his candles.

Grey’s Anatomy, which is currently the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, is in its 20th season. The season finale will air on Thursday, May 30.

ABC announced in April that Grey’s would return for season 21 in 2024. No additional casting changes have been revealed since. However, show creator Shonda Rhimes teased fans with her excitement.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” Rhimes said in a statement. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

Borelli joined the medical drama in season 14 as a recurring role. Two seasons later, he was bumped up to the main cast.

Over the years, Borelli’s character has become a fan favorite. Levi began his journey at Grey Sloan Memorial as an intern and worked his way up to senior resident. As the senior resident, he’s guided new interns on their medical journey.

In season 15, Borelli was a major part of an LGBTQIA+ storyline. Levi began a romance with Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) who was the first openly gay male character in the series. After the episode of Nico and Levi’s first kiss aired, Borelli publicly came out.

Related: Every Star Who's Left 'Grey's Anatomy': Where Are They Now? The night … was March 27, 2005. Television titan Shonda Rhimes knew what she had just created — but audiences still had no idea. The Grey’s Anatomy pilot introduced several characters, including the show’s protagonist, legacy surgical resident Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Spunky, undoubtedly intelligent and full of heart, the show wouldn’t survive without its […]

“As a gay guy myself, tonight’s episode was so special to me. This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I’m able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey’s Anatomy,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2018. “His vulnerability and courage inspire me every day, and I hope he can do the same for you.”

He continued, “To all of you who feel like little Levis out there, know that I do too, that you are seen, and that we’re all in this together. And to everyone who has supported me over the years, I can’t thank you enough, and I love you more than all the stars.”

While Landi, 31, departed the series in 2022, he briefly returned for season 20. When Levi ran into his ex-boyfriend it was revealed that Nico was in a new relationship and expecting a child via a surrogate.