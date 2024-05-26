Grayson Murray’s parents have confirmed that he died by suicide on Saturday, May 25. He was 30.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” Murray’s parents, Eric and Terry, said in a statement released by the PGA on Sunday, May 26. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”

They continued, “We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

Murray’s parents further noted that they have “so many questions that have no answers,” except for one.

“Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and — it seems — by many of you who are reading this,” the statement continued, “He was loved and he will be missed.

Eric and Terry also requested “privacy” as they “work through this incredible tragedy.”

“Please honor Grayson by being kind to one another,” they concluded. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else.”

The PGA announced Murray’s death on Saturday in a statement released by commissioner Jay Monahan.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan said in his statement. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Monahan continued, “I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

The PGA is currently hosting its Charles Schwab Challenge tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. Murray was initially competing on the roster but withdrew following an early round, citing an undisclosed illness.

Murray is survived by his parents, siblings and fiancée Christiana Ritchie.

Murray went pro in 2015 and has won two PGA Tour titles. Amid his success, he had been candid about dealing with depression.

“Everyone is battling their own battle every day. Some hide it well and some don’t. The first step to finding help is admitting you need it,” Murray wrote in a July 2017 social media post. “Luckily I admitted I needed help for depression and anxiety a few years ago and it saved my life. It’s something I battle every day. It doesn’t go away, it will never go away but there are ways to control it.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.