Professional golfer Grayson Murray has died. He was 30.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement on Saturday, May 25. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

A cause of death has not been publicly shared nor has Murray’s family spoken out about their loss.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” Monahan continued in his statement, shared via the PGA Tour website. “They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

The PGA is currently hosting the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament through Sunday, May 26, at the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas. Murray had withdrawn ahead of the Thursday, May 23, first round, citing an undisclosed illness. It is unknown if his sickness led to his death.

Murray, who went pro in 2015, competed at his first Masters last month. He recently won the Sony Open in January.

“What an incredible week. This couldn’t be possible without the support of my family, caddie, coaches and my sponsors @mizunogolfnorthamerica @stateandliberty @footjoy,” Murray wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m proud to be the 2024 @sonyopenhawaii champion. The best is yet to come. All Glory To God.”

Prior to his death, Murray opened up about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.

“Everyone is battling their own battle everyday. Some hide it well and some don’t. The first step to finding help is admitting you need it,” he previously wrote in a July 2017 social media post. “Luckily I admitted I needed help for depression and anxiety a few years ago and it saved my life. It’s something I battle everyday. It doesn’t go away, it will never go away but there are ways to control it.”

He continued at the time, “Luckily I have formed a team around me that keeps me going everyday. I know setbacks are prone to happen but that’s the challenge I accept. Just to let everyone know I don’t usually post these posts but if you are or know someone struggling, I’m here to help.”

Murray had been sober since 2023.