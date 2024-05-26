Pro golfer Peter Malnati played a round of golf with Grayson Murray one day before his Saturday, May 25, death.

“I didn’t know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him,” Malnati, 36, told CBS Sports later on Saturday, breaking down in tears. “It’s funny, we get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there. We’re so competitive. We’re so competitive out here. We all want to beat each other. Then something like this happens, and you realize, ‘We’re all just humans.’”

Malnati further noted that it was a “really hard day” on the fairway in light of Murray’s death at age 30.

“It’s a really hard day because you look at Grayson and you see someone who has visibly, outwardly struggled in the past, and he’s been open about it,” Malnati said, referring to Murray’s previous struggles with substance abuse and mental health. “And you see him get his life back to a place where he’s feeling good about things.”

He continued, “It’s just so sad. I was with him yesterday. He’s playing great. His game is so good. He’s so good at golf.”

The PGA is currently hosting its Charles Schwab Challenge tournament at the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas. The competition began on Thursday, May 23, and Murray had played. He ultimately withdrew from the remaining rounds, however, citing an undisclosed illness. The tournament runs through Sunday, May 26, and according to the PGA commissioner, Murray’s family told them to continue on as scheduled.

That was a powerful interview with Peter Malnati about Grayson Murray. It really puts things into perspective. pic.twitter.com/BH0q5TM5ZH — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) May 25, 2024

Murray’s cause of death has yet to be announced.

As Malnati and more PGA pros hit the links on Saturday, they thought about Murray’s impact on the sport.

“Obviously, the news hasn’t really sunk in quite yet, but I’m thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them,” Scottie Scheffler told CBS Sports after his Saturday round. “I can’t imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so, and yeah, really just, there’s not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is. I’m thinking about his family.”

The PGA confirmed Murray’s passing earlier on Saturday.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Murray went pro in 2015, recently winning his second PGA Tour title in January. Last month was his first time competing at the Masters.

“Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile … I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you,” fellow golfer Bubba Watson wrote via X on Saturday. “My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

Murray is survived by his parents and his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie.