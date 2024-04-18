The Morning Show is working double time to make sure its season 4 return feels timely.

“The show will be out after the election,” showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt told audience members at PaleyFest on April 13, adding that the new season is in the midst of being written but she is struggling to approach it in “an interesting way without being predictive.”

While the Apple TV + series has kept a similar tone throughout, executive producer Mimi Leder told fans that season 4 could be a somewhat different approach.

“What I would say is, last season was about what is the truth, and this could be about, who do you trust?” she shared at PaleyFest.

The Morning Show, which premiered on Apple TV + in November 2019, examines the culture behind a network broadcast morning news program. The series has a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.

Season 3 – which wrapped in November 2023 – ended with the cast stopping Paul Marks (Hamm) from selling UBA to Hyperion and Bradley (Witherspoon) and Hal (Joe Tippett) turning themselves into the FBI for their role in the January 6 insurrection.

Keep scrolling to see everything we know so far about season 4:

How Will the Consequences of Season 3 Play Out?

“We just started the season 4 room, it’s literally such early days,” Stoudt said in a November 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “But we’re absolutely going to play out the consequences of what we saw in season 3 – in every sense and for every character. If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honor that ride.”

Will the Election Affect Season 4?

In February 2024, Stoudt shared that the 2024 election cycle could have an impact on the new season.

“You’re always wondering if some current event will ambush your season and make it irrelevant,” she shared with Variety at the time. “But that’s just an occupational hazard of this show.”

Will There Be a Time Jump?

“I think you probably have to have some kind of time jump because it takes so long to write and shoot and post the show,” Stoudt told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2023. “You don’t want to get too far behind in real time, in terms of the era we’re playing and when people are watching it. But I think those time jumps, actually, are great. Because they allow for really surprising reveals at the top of the season.”

When Will Season 4 Premiere?

Apple TV+ has not yet revealed a premiere date.