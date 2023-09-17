Jennifer Aniston loves to gush about her friendships, especially her close bond with her Friends costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

“To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney,” Aniston said at Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2023, which was also attended by Kudrow. “She was immediately inclusive — warm, loving, interested in everything about you. I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan.”

Aniston continued: “She instilled into all of us to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another not compete with one another. Those wise words have stayed with me and I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor. And that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to have creative relationships that I cherish to this very day. She’s just such a really good human, an extraordinary friend.”

Scroll down to get to know Aniston’s inner circle: