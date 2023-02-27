Forever their friend. Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunited with Friends costar Courteney Cox to honor the Scream star at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, February 27.

Cox, 58, received the 2,750th star on the iconic Los Angeles street. Laura Dern spoke first to highlight the Cougar Town star’s career. “I spent years before, like all of us, obsessively watching Friends with just joy,” the Big Little Lies star, 56, said. “But then, when we were close, I would go to visit the set and watch this amazing group of actors — and yes, friends — all working together on set like this one extraordinary, artistic organism. I saw Court’s amazing worth ethic up close and the infections love of creating, which she brings to any company.”

Then, Kudrow, 59, and Aniston, 54, took the stage together to honor the Alabama native, who stood behind them.

“To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney,” Aniston told the audience. “She was immediately inclusive — warm, loving interested in everything about you. I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan.”

The duo recalled Cox being the most famous cast member at the beginning of Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. “She was the only one of the cast who was famous. So I feel like we were all sort of taking our cues from her at first to see what the Courteney Cox show was gonna be,” Kudrow recalled.

However, Aniston pointed out that she wouldn’t take the spotlight. “From the very beginning, she made it very clear that this was a true ensemble,” the Morning Show star said.

“She instilled into all of us into our DNA to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another not compete with one another,” Aniston recalled. “Those wise words have stayed with me and I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor. And that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to have creative relationships that I cherish to this very day.”

Kudrow believes that it was Cox’s encouragement that helped the show’s cast grow so close. “Courteney doing that, that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in — I’ll say — the history of television,” the Comeback actress said.

Aniston teared up as she added, “She’s just such a really a good human, an extraordinary friend.”

Kudrow concluded, “Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and — what’s most important — a truly good and decent human being. And thank you for enriching our lives personally.”

