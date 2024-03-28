Heartstopper fans shouldn’t expect to see Olivia Colman reprise her role as Kit Connor‘s onscreen mother on season 3.

“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in,” Colman, 50, revealed during an interview with Forbes, which was published on Thursday, March 28. “I feel awful about that.”

Colman reflected on her time playing Nick Nelson’s mother, Sarah Nelson, adding, “I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

In response to a question about Sarah receiving her own spinoff series, Colman showed her support. “OK! I’ll have a word. As long as it’s booked in advance — maybe I’ll be able to do it. Yeah!”

Related: 'Heartstopper' Season 3: Everything to Know Heartstopper fans can’t wait to say “hi” to season 3, and the cast and crew are already hard at work on new episodes. The Emmy-winning Netflix series follows openly gay teen Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) as he befriends rugby jock Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). They quickly fall head over heels for each other as Nick […]

Colman’s absence comes as a surprise since Nick’s mother plays a crucial role in the next chapter of his journey. Heartstopper, which is based on Alice Oseman‘s graphic novels, focuses on high school athlete Nick (Connor) as he starts to question his sexuality after developing a friendship with fellow student Charlie (Joe Locke).

During the second season’s finale, which premiered in August 2023, Charlie opened up to Nick about his eating disorder and past self-harm. The upcoming season will focus on Charlie taking the steps to get help, which affects Nick as well.

“People who have read the comics will know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to spoil it for people who haven’t been reading the comics,” Oseman told Tudum in August 2023. “I think [Season 2’s ending] just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other.”

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

That same month, Oseman discussed the show’s continued plans to address mental health struggles.

“In season 2, we started to explore mental health in a big way, and I think it’s pretty obvious from the way we leave the season that is going to be a big element of season 3,” Oseman explained to Metro. “We’re going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Oseman expressed their excitement about expanding the Heartstopper story.

“I’m always very committed to preserving what is in the comics and making sure all the big, exciting moments are in the show, but honestly, there is just so much extra space around that to do whatever we want,” the creator told Entertainment Weekly in 2023. “Now that we’ve got seasons 1 and 2, we’ve had so much development for the supporting cast: Tao, Elle, Tara, Isaac, even new characters like Imogen.”

Oseman concluded: “There’s so much new stuff that gives us so much to play with in season 3. I feel very comfortable letting the show be its own thing. In my mind, the show and the comic feel very separate, although it’s quite a faithful adaptation. I feel excited to get to expand Heartstopper for the show.”