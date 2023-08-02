Heartstopper season 1 was a joyous and warm celebration of queer love — and fans can’t wait to see what happens next.

Less than a month after season 1 premiered in April 2022, Netflix renewed the show — which is based on Alice Oseman’s comics of the same name — for two more seasons. While season 1 followed volumes 1 and 2 of the graphic novel, season 2, which premieres on Thursday, August 3, will seemingly follow the third comic in the series. For Oseman, who also serves as showrunner, that meant asking the question: What happens when you come out?

Kit Connor and Joe Locke star as fan-favorite couple Nick and Charlie, respectively, on the Netflix hit, while Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood and Jenny Walser round out the cast.

“Charlie didn’t think Nick could ever like him back, but now they’re officially boyfriends. Nick has even found the courage to come out to his mom. But coming out isn’t something that happens just once, and Nick and Charlie try to figure out when to tell their friends that they’re dating,” the official season 2 synopsis reads. “Not being out to their classmates gets even harder during a school trip to Paris. As Nick and Charlie’s feelings get more serious, they’ll need each other more than ever.”

While Heartstopper tackles a variety of tonally different topics, from mental health to first kisses, one thing the show has prioritized is making sure it represents as many people of the LGBTQIA+ community as it can – and that it does so authentically.

“We really have tried our best to be as inclusive and representative as possible. but at the same time, everyone’s experience in life is different,” Connor told Entertainment Weekly in May 2022. “We very much tried our best to portray that and create a safe space for the queer community in particular.”

Heartstopper season 2 premieres Thursday, August 3 on Netflix.

Keep scrolling for the five things we need most from Heartstopper season 2:

Charlie And Nick Telling Everyone They’re Dating

Season 1 saw Charlie and Nick getting together — and Nick coming out to his mom (Olivia Colman). When it comes to season 2, fans are hoping to see the couple figure out how — and when — to reveal their relationship to their friends, the rest of the school and Charlie’s parents.

The path might not be simple, but we’re sure these two can face anything together.

The Paris Trip — And Nick Speaking French

The school trip to the City of Love is a fan favorite from the comics and one of the most anticipated aspects of the second season. From seeing the gang walk around Paris together to a game of Truth or Dare, it’s bound to be filled with drama, laughter and romance.

“[The Truth or Dare scene] is so accurate to the comics and I wrote that so long ago now. It’s very weird to see it in real life,” Oseman said during a July 2022 interview for Netflix’s Tudum.

Locke, for his part, noted that the moments were specifically designed visually to reflect an actual comic strip. “Our director [Euros Lyn] and DP [Simona Susnea] always see if there’s a comic panel that looks like a shot they could do. They’ll always recreate that shot [if they can]. I love that every time I see it,” he shared at the time.

Another highlight of spending time by the Eiffel Tower? Getting to see Charlie be impressed by Nicke’s ability to speak fluent French.

Tao and Elle Navigating Their Relationship

Elle confessed to her friends that she had feelings for Tao at the end of season 1, but will these friends (and potential lovers) be able to work it out? The season 2 trailer shows the pair debating if they should take the next step – and fans are hoping the duo will lock lips eventually.

“A lot of people came to me and their main thing was, ‘Oh my God, why didn’t they kiss?’” Finney said of the season 1 cliffhanger, hinting that there’s much more to come. “[Our showrunner] Alice is very smart because they left the audience wanting more. This season, we really haven’t let anyone down.”

A Closer Look at Charlie’s Mental Health

While Charlie’s mental health issues weren’t directly addressed in season 1, there were hints of deeper struggles. In the comics, the character suffers from an ongoing eating disorder. That lines up with with the season 1 scene where he stares at his cereal as it goes soggy — but will it be delved into further in season 2?

While the season 2 trailer doesn’t give much away about Charlie’s state of mind, he does seem intensely focused on everything remaining “perfect” between him and Nick, a sign that everything might not be as breezy as it seems.

What Happens With Tara and Darcy — And Isaac’s Love Life

In season 1’s world of will-they-wont-they romances, Tara and Darcy were the stable relationship that everyone envied. While fans hope to see the pair continue to be happy in love, the season 2 trailer hints there may be trouble brewing after Tara says “I love you” — and Darcy seemingly hesitates.

Another character who viewers are looking forward to getting to know better is Isaac — adapted from Aled in the comics — whose sexuality will be explored in season 2.

“[His story line] isn’t really on TV at the minute, at all,” Donovan teased to Netflix in July 2022 of Isaac’s season 2 journey. “It feels like a lot of weight and pressure, but good weight and pressure. It’s pushing me to work my hardest rather than being terrified of it.”