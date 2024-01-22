While 2023 was a year full of cast changes for the One Chicago universe, the showrunners say the modifications were made to benefit the franchise as a whole.

“Honestly, longevity is really just part of it,” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine in an interview published on Sunday, January 21. “[In] storytelling and in terms of real life, 12 years is a long time and things need to change, just dynamic-wise. You want new characters and you want new dynamics.”

Chicago Fire returned for season 12 earlier this month, the first episode of which marked Alberto Rosende’s last appearance as firefighter Blake Gallo. Us Weekly also confirmed in November 2023 that Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett, will bid farewell to the drama series after season 12.

Newman went on to note that “12 years is a long [time]” for actors, as well. “Nobody expects in TV [that] they’re going to be anywhere for 12 years, I can say that for sure, from all sides,” she added.

Chicago Med recently kicked off its ninth season without original stars Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi) and Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead) and series regular Guy Lockard (Dr. Dylan Scott), all of whom departed the show after season 8. Chicago P.D. also bid farewell to longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer (Jay Halstead) in season 10, while the cop drama’s current 11th season will be Tracy Spiridakos’ last as Hailey Upton.

On Sunday, Chicago Med coshowrunner Andrew Schneider said the show’s production company, Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, likes to “have characters leave and bring in new characters in an effort to keep the shows fresh or find new dimensions to the show ad new dynamics.” (Other Wolf Entertainment shows include the Law & Order and FBI franchises.)

Newman, for her part, told TVLine that the franchise’s cast shakeups allow writers “to really get to arc these things out and see these characters change. But you need to mix it up. It can’t be the same the whole time.”

Following his final Chicago Med episode in May 2023, Gehlfuss, 39, admitted to Variety that he felt like he’s taken his character “as far as I can go with him,” adding, “I think that comes down to a creative part of you, or the energy or spirit you have that you’re either built for a very long time with one person or not.”

Rosende, meanwhile, told fans in December 2023 that “it wasn’t easy” saying goodbye to Chicago Fire. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud,” the actor, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story. “Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season!”

While some stars have parted ways with One Chicago, others have returned. Us confirmed in October 2023 that Taylor Kinney would return as Kelly Severide for Chicago Fire season 12. Tee, 46, also made his Chicago Med directorial debut not long after his season 8 exit.

Earlier this month, Chicago P.D. alum Jon Seda teased that fans may see the return of his character, Antonio Dawson, in the future. “Antonio didn’t die,” he exclusively told Us. “He’s still alive.”

Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.