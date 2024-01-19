Jon Seda would love if his beloved Chicago P.D. character, Antonio Dawson, could hide in plain sight and “have a pizza in the background” of a scene sometime soon.

“It’s always with me,” Seda, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the final season of his current series, La Brea. “It was a great time working on Chicago shows. It was incredible, amazing cast.”

The actor said that people still recognize him as Antonio, even though he hasn’t been a part of the One Chicago universe since 2019.

“That whole universe is incredible. It was so unique,” he recalled. “But it was so unique and to be a part of it from the beginning was really something special.”

Seda originated the role of Antonio Dawson as a Chicago Fire guest star in 2012. He became a One Chicago regular two years later when Chicago P.D. premiered in 2014. Seda had a brief stint on Chicago Justice in 2017 before returning to Chicago P.D. until departing from the universe as a whole in 2019.

While there are no plans for Antonio to make his Chicago P.D. return, Seda hasn’t ruled it out entirely.

“Antonio didn’t die,” he told Us, playing coy. “He’s still alive.”

Now, however, Seda is focusing on the final season of NBC’s La Brea in which he’s played the role of Dr. Sam Velez since 2021.

“It is bittersweet. It’s such a fun show. I had a great time working on it,” Seda said of La Brea. “There’s not a lot of shows on TV where the families can come together and watch together. So, it has something for everyone.”

The actor noted he was “satisfied” upon reading the final season’s scripts. There are only six episodes in the show’s third and last season — which premiered on January 9 — but Seda teased that the writers “did an incredible job” wrapping everything up for the viewers.

“There [are] a lot of unanswered questions that I know the fans want they want to have,” he said. “I think they’re going to be satisfied.”

As for what fans can expect to see? A lot of “creative” story lines.

“You’ll be surprised. This season is packed with a lot of stuff … there’s romance, there’s drama, babies,” Seda teased, noting that the show will focus primarily on trying to find Natalie Zea’s character Eve after she was “sucked through a portal” during the season 2 finale. “We’re trying to find her and there will be answers.”

New episodes of La Brea premiere on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi