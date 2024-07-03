Rob Lowe’s Captain Owen Strand is bringing the heat — and upping the fear factor — in the first look at season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

“This fall on Fox, the epic new season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will be … off the rails,” a narrator teases in the first trailer for the upcoming season, which was released on Tuesday, July 2.

In the clip, Captain Strand reveals that the 126 is “first on the scene” as glimpses of a train crashing and sliding off the tracks flash across the screen.

“Evacuate the area!” Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam) yells, pointing at what appears to be tanks of gasoline or fuel accelerants near the crash site.

T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Mateo Chavez (Julian Works) are seen running from the wreckage when there’s an explosion that throws one firefighter into the air. Their identity is unknown.

“Dispatch we have a problem,” Owen says over the radio, signifying that the train incident could be worse than they initially thought.

The teaser ends with Owen vowing, “This isn’t the end, this is just the opening act.”

The captain’s message packs extra punch as rumors swirl that season 5 could be the last for 9-1-1: Lone Star. (According to the new teaser, seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Hulu.)

In May 2023, Fox renewed the drama for a fifth season, but further decisions about the show’s future have yet to be made, according to Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade.

“Lone Star was not on the schedule this year because of the strike, and we’re really looking forward to getting it back on in the fall,” Wade told Deadline earlier this year, referring to production delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023.

Wade insisted that his team is “excited about the new season” but explained that renewing the series will depend on season 5’s performance. “We’re going to see how that goes as always, and then make decisions on that about the future of that franchise,” he added.

One month later, Robyn Lively, who plays recurring character Marlene Harris, added fuel to the cancellation speculation in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“So excited to be part of @911lonestar’s final season!! What a ride it’s been!” she wrote in early June.

News subsequently broke that original cast member Sierra McClain would not be returning for season 5. McClain, 30, plays firefighter Judd Ryder’s (Jim Parrack) wife, Grace Ryder, on the show. According to Deadline, McClain exited the drama after casting renegotiation issues.

Rafael Silva, who plays T.K.’s husband, officer Carlos Reyes, tried to ease fans’ fears of cancellation via social media in June.

“Wherever the ship sails, [I’m] grateful for the family I’ve created on this show,” Silva, 29, wrote via his Instagram Story.

Rubinstein, 30, was also optimistic about the show’s future, explaining in an Instagram Story of his own, “Nowhere in that article stated a certain fate for our show.”

He added: “But one thing I do know for certain is we will continue pouring our blood, sweat and tears into these last few episodes and deliver to you our most special season yet. I better see all of you in September.”

An official premiere date for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 has not been announced, but it is set to return to Fox sometime this fall.