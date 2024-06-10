Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein are hopeful that season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star will not be the end of the series — but they’re aware of the cancellation rumors.

“Wherever the ship sails, [I’m] grateful for the family I’ve created on this show,” Silva, 29, wrote via his Instagram Story after news broke on Friday, June 7, that 9-1-1: Lone Star could be headed for cancellation after the upcoming season.

Silva, who plays police officer Carlos Reyes, was not alone in his positive outlook. Rubinstein, who portrays Carlos’ husband and medic T.K. Strand, also shared a message with his followers over the weekend.

“Nowhere in that article stated a certain fate for our show,” Rubinstein, 30, pointed out via his Instagram Story, per TVLine. “But one thing I do know for certain is we will continue pouring our blood, sweat and tears into these last few episodes and deliver to you our most special season yet. I better see all of you in September.”

The actor added: “#BestFansInTheWorld Unite! I love y’all so fckin [sic] much!”

Silva and Rubinstein’s comments came after Deadline reported on Friday that season 5 of the firefighter drama was in production despite original cast member Sierra McClain’s departure.

McClain played Judd’s (Jim Parrack) wife on the show, and, according to the outlet, exited the series after cast renegotiation issues. (The actress last posted via Instagram with her castmates in April while celebrating her 30th birthday with most of the group.)

Robyn Lively added fuel to the cancellation speculation when she posted and then deleted a message about her time on the show in early June.

“So excited to be part of @911lonestar’s final season!! What a ride it’s been!” Lively, who plays recurring character Marlene Harris, shared in her since-deleted Instagram post.

One month prior, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade told Deadline that the network was hoping to make a decision about 9-1-1: Lone Star’s future after the new season premiered this fall.

“Lone Star was not on the schedule this year because of the strike, and we’re really looking forward to getting it back on in the fall,” Wade said in May. “We are excited about the new season. We’re going to see how that goes as always, and then make decisions on that about the future of that franchise. But at the moment, we’re very focused on that being a launchpad for a new show, Rescue HI-Surf, we’re excited to have it on the schedule.”

While 9-1-1: Lone Star’s fate is not sealed just yet, the main cast has reportedly been attempting to negotiate better salaries for more than two years. The series regulars pushed for negotiations ahead of season 4, and Deadline reported that the cast tried again ahead of season 5. However, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes squashed that possibility.

9-1-1: Lone Star, which premiered in 2020, is the spinoff of 9-1-1, starring Rob Lowe as the lead character, Owen Strand. 9-1-1 was canceled by Fox in 2023 after six seasons. ABC picked up the show for season 7, which premiered in March.

Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on Fox this fall.