Spilling it all! Ahead of the 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star crossover special, stars Oliver Stark and Rafael Silva, who portray Buck and Carlos, respectively, interview each other as part of the network’s new digital series, “TMI.”

The video puts a spin on the modern interview, with cast members debunking rumors, playing games and asking each other fans’ burning questions.

During Us Weekly’s exclusive video above, the actors play “Two Truths and a Lie,” in which the other guesses which one is the lie.

“I know how to make fresh goat cheese. I have over 30 cousins and I was born in Brazil,” Silva, 26, reveals in the video. Stark, 29, guesses that he’s lying about having 30 cousins. However, the lie was actually the first claim about knowing how to make goat cheese.

Stark then shares two truths and a lie — and stumps Silva. “I broke my leg the day before my driving test,” the London native says. “When I was in high school, I played the Grinch in the school play, and I worked at a bar above a theater in London.”

Although the Brazil native guessed that the lie was the first, the Into the Badlands alum revealed he actually has never worked in a bar. He snapped his kneecap when he was younger and apparently, once played the Grinch!

During the video, the duo discuss rumors they’ve heard about one another and see who can do better at trivia.

The first ever 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star crossover episode begins on Fox Monday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET.