Until next time. 9-1-1 came to an end on Monday, May 11, but not without a pretty heartbreaking reunion between Buck (Oliver Stark) and Abby (Connie Britton).

In the season finale, Buck risked his own life in order to save Abby’s fiancé and rescue another innocent victim (played by Rumer Willis). Ultimately, he was successful in saving them both — but still not thrilled with Abby. When the duo met up to discuss everything, she thanked him and apologized for him finding out she was engaged that way.

He then called her out for apologizing for that, but not for leaving him hanging, allowing him to think there was a still a possibility that they could get back together. She explained that with him in Los Angeles, she feared she’d retreat to her life of taking care of others instead of doing what she really wanted.

Following the episode, Stark opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the closure and what’s next for Buck.

Us: I think it’s safe to say, but that was the end of Abby and Buck, right?

Oliver Stark: Yeah, absolutely. I think this is the closing of that door, that that was kind of necessary. Even if he wasn’t consciously thinking of her that much, she was still there kicking around in the back of his mind. So I think this is finally the time where he can turn his back on that and hopefully walk into something new. We saw Buck, midway through the second season, write her his big long letter. We don’t know if we ever heard back from her. So, it was kind of left in this purgatory. Is she going to come back next week? I don’t know? Should I move into something new? And that’s a really hard position for somebody to be in, right? So I think, finally, he has what he needs out of this situation.

Us: So, will he be dating next season?

OS: Possibly. I think it’s certainly an aspect of his life that we’ve seen every other character dip into, whether it’s with their new wives or with their old wives or whatever. So, Buck’s kind of the only one that, since Abby, we haven’t really ever seen anything concrete develop. I think it’s an aspect that would certainly be interesting to get to play out.

Us: We never saw Rumer Willis after the accident. Will she be back?

OS: I have no knowledge in that situation, to be honest. I’ve never even really thought of that. But yeah, I suppose that’s the kind of thing the show can do and has done in the past. So, with the Allie (Tiffany Dupont) character, we rescued her and she came back. So possibly, I don’t know if she’s up for it. Maybe!

Us: Buck is amazing with Eddie’s son, so I assume he’ll be a great uncle?

OS: I can only imagine the same. And I’ll tell you, it’s funny because it took me a while. I knew they were going to be pregnant and all I was thinking about was how that affects their characters. And then I was like, “Wait.” I had this moment of realization, “That means I’m going to be an uncle. That’s so cool.” I think I’m equally as excited as I imagine Buck will be about the situation!

Us: We have to talk about Buck and Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) bond because the fans love it. Does it surprise you how people are so invested?

OS: Yeah. It’s intense sometimes. I think it’s really a good sign for the show though, that people are so passionate and so invested in these characters and these relationships and whatever they see. Obviously some people see as plutonic and some people have seen some more in it than that they can relate to. I’m glad that people are able to see a part of themself in the show … It’s also mirroring the relationships that we have offscreen. We’re a really tight-knit group. So that kind of chemistry between the cast comes pretty easy because it’s already there. It’s already existing.