Eamonn Walker is reportedly slimming down his role on Chicago Fire after 12 seasons as Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden.

Walker will be exiting the NBC procedural as a series regular, Deadline reported on Tuesday, May 2. However, he is expected to return as fire chief in a “recurring capacity in the future.”

According to the outlet, it was Walker’s decision to lessen his role after a brief absence on the show earlier this season. Sources told Deadline that the character “is still very much alive and well” and that fans will learn more about Boden’s future during the season 12 finale, titled ‘Never Say Goodbye’, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 22.

Us Weekly has reached out to NBC for comment.

Walker has been absent from parts of this season as Boden decided to leave Firehouse 51 to travel to Michigan and help his stepson James after Boden’s ex-wife Shonda was sent to jail.

Confirming Boden’s return to the season’s finale, a synopsis for the episode reads, “Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner,” indicating that the character’s potential promotion will be resolved one way or another.

News of Walker’s reduced role on Chicago Fire, produced by Dick Wolf of Law & Order fame, comes as the second major cast shake-up in recent months.

Rome Flynn, who portrayed firefighter Jake Gibson for six episodes during season 12, departed the series indefinitely last month.

Flynn, 32, said in a statement to Variety on Monday, April 1, that he was “sad to see Gibson leave”.

He continued, “He was a character I very much enjoyed playing. I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right.”

Flynn’s final appearance on the show was aired on Wednesday, March 27 when Gibson’s addiction to prescription pills was revealed.

Gibson was seen to have decided to leave his job to seek medical treatment.

The character of Boden has long served as one of the show’s most cherished characters, winning fans originally as the highly respected Battalion Chief of Battalion 25 before moving up the ranks to become the boss during season 10.

If Boden is promoted to Deputy Fire Commissioner, it could spell further reduced on-air time alongside the Firehouse 51 team due to his dealings with more senior rankings.