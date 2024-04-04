Chicago Fire has been shaking things up throughout season 12, with the latest change to Firehouse 51 being the addition of Michael Bradway.

News of Bradway’s casting broke on Wednesday, April 3, on the heels of Rome Flynn’s exit. Flynn, 32, joined the NBC drama at the beginning of season 12 and was featured in six episodes.

“Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing,” Flynn told Variety in a statement on Monday, April 1. “I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right.”

Flynn’s role as firefighter Jake Gibson was added to replace Alberto Rosende’s Blake Galo after the actor departed the series after the season 12 premiere in January. (Kara Killmer, who played paramedic Sylvie Brett, also exited the franchise this season.)

Now, Bradway will get his shot at filling in the open slot on Truck 81 when he officially joins the show in episode 10, which airs on Thursday, April 10.

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Bradway:

1. Who Will Michael Bradway Play on ‘Chicago Fire’?

Bradway will portray charming firefighter Jack Damon, Deadline reported on Wednesday, adding that he’ll be a recurring character for the rest of the season with the potential to be upgraded to series regular for season 13.

2. Will ‘Chicago Fire’ Be Michael Bradway’s TV Debut?

Bradway made his acting debut with the 2021 short film Piece, which he followed up with 2022’s Tino short. Chicago Fire will be his first TV credit.

3. Michael Bradway Will Be in a Film With Chase Stokes

In January 2023, Bradway revealed that he worked alongside Stokes in the upcoming movie Marked Men. Bradway plays Gabe Davenport in the film, which has yet to receive a release date for 2024. Stokes, meanwhile, portrays Rule Archer in the YA romance project.

Bradway shared several photos of the cast via Instagram last year, including a group dinner with the Outer Banks actor and a behind-the-scenes snap from a press event.

4. Michael Bradway Is Also a Model

While Bradway is fairly new to acting, he’s been modeling for years. He’s shared some of his biggest campaigns on social media dating back to 2018, including a U.S. Polo Association spread, a Champion ad and more. He’s represented by Wilhelmina Miami.

5. Is Michael Bradway Single?

Bradway has been dating actress Veronica St. Clair since 2023. St. Clair has her own connection to the One Chicago universe as she worked on La Brea with Jon Seda for four seasons ending in February. Seda portrayed Detective Antonio Dawson on Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2019.