Everybody’s favorite killer is back on the prowl.

Showtime and Paramount+ initially announced in February 2023 that Dexter, the hit thriller that ran from 2006 to 2013, would be receiving a prequel series. Set 15 years before the show began, fans will be introduced to young Dexter and learn the origin story behind his murderous ways, all while exploring the future forensic scientist’s family dynamics. Cast members were later revealed in May 2024.

Dexter, who was originally played by Michael C. Hall, made a name for himself in pop culture history as the guy who helped Miami police solve murders by day and murdered criminals by night. The original series earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and prompted the spinoff New Blood, which starred Hall and ran from 2021 to 2022.

Following the end of New Blood, Hall hinted at his future within the franchise. “I don’t think it’s a good idea for me to play a young Dexter at this point,” he teased in a 2023 interview. “I think that ship sailed even before we started shooting the [original] series, but I’m open to the possibility.”

While talks of another installment were “all a bit theoretical at the moment,” Hall noted that he was “curious to see what they come up with” for the character. “I’ve learned to never say never,” he added.

Scroll on to learn more about Dexter: Original Sin:

When Does ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Premiere?

There’s no word yet on the official release date for Dexter: Original Sin, but the thriller will run for 10 episodes.

Who Is Starring in ‘Dexter: Original Sin’?

Shadow and Bone alum Patrick Gibson will star as young Dexter, alongside Christian Slater as Harry, his adoptive dad and homicide detective. Molly Brown is set to play Debra Morgan, Dexter’s sister.

Who Created ‘Dexter: Original Sin’?

Dexter showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips is returning for the prequel. Phillips, who exited the original series after the fourth season, revealed he was unhappy with how the the show ended.

“[It] went off the rails,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. “The show was untethered, and the character was untethered. I wasn’t in the room, so I can’t really criticize anybody for that.”

He added, “I mean, there were videos of people watching the final episode and yelling at their television.”

What Is ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ About?

According to the official plot summary, the prequel follows Dexter “as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer.” The teen has to learn how to “channel his inner darkness” with the guidance of his father, all while creating a code designed to help him track down people who deserve to be eliminated from society.

As Dexter attempts to evade the police, he is faced with a particularly challenging dilemma: He just started a forensics internship at Miami Metro Police Department.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Dexter: Original Sin’?

No trailer has been released for Dexter: Original Sin yet, but fans are eager to see how Gibson channels the role.

Where Can You Watch ‘Dexter: Original Sin’?

The prequel will be available on Showtime and Paramount+.