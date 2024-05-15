Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman are (almost) back on our TV screens — and better than ever.

NBC released the first trailer for their upcoming series, Happy’s Place, on Wednesday, May 15, which reunites McEntire, 69, and Peterman, 52, after they previously starred alongside each other on the hit sitcom Reba.

Created by Reba’s executive producer Kevin Abbott, Happy’s Place follows Bobbie (McEntire) as she inherits her father’s restaurant and discovers a new business partner in the half-sister (Belissa Escobedo) she didn’t know she had.

Peterman plays a bartender at the restaurant who is “a bit needy and dramatic” and “would have loved to be” Bobbie’s sister. McEntire’s boyfriend, Rex Linn, also appears in the trailer as tavern cook Emmett. The cast is rounded out with Tokala Black Elk and Pablo Castelblanco.

Happy’s Place reunites McEntire and Peterman more than 17 years after Reba ended its run on The CW. Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007, followed “a single mom who worked too hard, who loved her kids and never stopped” a.k.a Reba. After her husband Brock (Christopher Rich) left her for his dental hygienist Barbra Jean (Peterman), Reba attempted to start fresh while raising her three kids — including her pregnant teen daughter (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and her boyfriend (Steve Howey). Reba and Barbra Jean formed a bond throughout the seasons while ultimately became one of our favorite TV friendships.

McEntire and Peterman previously reunited on CMT’s Working Class, Freeform’s Baby Daddy and Lifetime’s The Hammer. Fans might have also noticed that McEntire and Peterman were both recurring cast members on CBS’ Young Sheldon but never acted alongside each other. (Linn, 67, appeared on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as well.)

Earlier this month, Peterman teased her onscreen reunion with McEntire. “You’re lucky if you get one chance to work with people you love and have it be received so well and still sort of live on,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’ve had more than that and I mean, I feel like the luckiest.”

Peterman continued: “It’s whole new characters, a whole new scenario and a lot of our same team. The dynamic is gonna be that dynamic that we have, that natural one.”

The actress got emotional while discussing her decades-long bond with McEntire.

“She’s like coming home,” she added. “I think that in this business, we have a lot of ‘Hollywood friends’ — friends that you share just the good stuff with. I think I knew that when we started sharing real-life stuff, that it was forever. I know she’s got my back whether we ever work together again. She is on my side always, and she knows I’m on her’s.”

Happy’s Place will air on NBC Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. No premiere date has been announced yet.