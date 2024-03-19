Reba costars Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire are going to reunite in an untitled comedy pilot.

Peterman, 52, known for her role as Barbra Jean on the hit NBC show, will costar alongside McEntire, 68, in a new multicam comedy set in a restaurant, according to Deadline. The project will be executive produced by McEntire.

The official logline for the pilot reads: “Reba inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

Peterman will take on the role of Gabby, a seasoned bartender at the tavern. Gabby has been described as a dramatic character, harboring a desire to be loved by Bobbie, played by McEntire.

Belissa Escobedo will portray Isabella, Bobbie’s half-sister, a spirited individual in her 20s who delved into psychology and takes pleasure in analyzing people. Pablo Castelblanco joined the cast as an accountant, Tokala Black Elk will play a waiter and Rex Linn — McEntire’s real-life boyfriend — signed on to serve as the restaurant’s cook.

Peterman took to Instagram on Monday, March 18, to celebrate the news, sharing a screenshot of the Deadline article.

“This is why I have been smiling ALL the time,” she wrote. “I am thrilled to share the news that I get another chance to work with my friends. Buckle up @reba We are going to have some fun!”

The upcoming sitcom marks the inaugural pilot order for the 2024 broadcast season, which faced challenges due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year.

The show will be McEntire’s return to sitcoms after the end of Reba, which ran for six seasons, in 2007. Currently, she appears as a coach on season 25 of The Voice.

Before teaming up for their new series, Peterman celebrated her longtime pal’s coaching gig, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2023 that she was “so excited” about McEntire joining the show.

“I think when they get to the live versions, I am definitely going to be in the audience,” she said at the time. “I can’t wait to go watch. I love The Voice.”

Peterman noted that McEntire replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice was a good choice because “she’s been around and done it all.”

“To be a woman that is continually evolving, and staying relevant, and selling out an arena tour, [earning] another Grammy nomination in 2018, I think she’s gonna bring so much knowledge and [a big] skill set,” she told the outlet. “She cares so much about artists. I’m excited. I’m excited for the people that chose her to be on her team. I think it’s going to be something really special.”