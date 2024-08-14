Young Sheldon has ended but The Big Bang Theory universe continues to grow with spinoff series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

The Big Bang Theory, which aired from 2007 to 2019, starred Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Teller), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) as a group of friends made up of physicists and their significant others.

The CBS comedy won 10 Emmy Awards during its 12-season run and spawned the prequel series, Young Sheldon.

In addition to serving as an executive producer on the show, Parsons acted as the narrator across all seven seasons — and made an onscreen appearance as adult Sheldon in the 2024 finale.

Young Sheldon followed Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as a child prodigy growing up in Texas. Fans met Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), and subsequently got invested in his love story with Mandy (Emily Osment). Now the couple is balancing marriage — parenthood — in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the next chapter in the franchise:

When Does ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Premiere on CBS?

The show premieres on CBS Thursday, October 17, with new episodes every week.

Who Stars in the Spinoff Series — and Will There Be Cameos From ‘Young Sheldon’ Alums?

Jordan and Osment are joined by Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez. There are appearances planned from Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Annie Potts and Raegan Revord.

The show is also cocreated by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, who were all involved with the Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

What Do We Know About Georgie and Mandy So Far?

The fictional couple has faced many challenges since meeting in season 5 of Young Sheldon. Georgie, who was 17 at the time, lied that he was 21 while 29-year-old Mandy pretended to be 25. After finding out the truth, Georgie and Mandy also realized that they were expecting their first child.

Mandy was initially estranged from her parents before Georgie got in contact with them. By the end of Young Sheldon‘s run, Mandy took major steps to work on her issues with her parents. Georgie, meanwhile, was able to convince Mandy to get married and is currently running a laundromat with no savings to count on for his family.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage features the pair living with Mandy’s parents and the obstacles that brings up. There is also the title of the show, which seems to hint at a potential split in Georgie and Mandy’s future.

How Has ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Hinted at Georgie’s Future?

According to various episodes of The Big Bang Theory, fans know Georgie had two ex-wives. There was also a mention of him ultimately running the largest tire-selling chain in Texas.

Osment previously said she hoped the spinoff would find a way to undo at least one story line mentioned in TBBT. “I’m hoping that I’m the ex-wife and the new wife,” she told TVLine in May. “People get divorced and remarried. Why can’t she be both?”

What Do the Stars Want to See Happen on the Show?

“There’s a lot of things that come with being a young parent and with Mandy’s mom not being the easiest to deal with,” Jordan hinted to TVLine about how Georgie and Mandy will try to raise daughter CeeCee under the same roof as his in-laws. “[It makes] fodder for a great sitcom, especially a multi-camera sitcom.”

Osment, for her part, is eager to see Mandy trying to juggle career ambitions with motherhood, adding, “It’ll be hard for them to go too long without giving her another passion. I think that’s something we should definitely look into … career changes, going back to school, whatever it could be.”

How Is ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Different From ‘Young Sheldon’?

A major difference will be Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage shooting in front of a live studio audience.

“[We want to] separate Georgie & Mandy from Young Sheldon so it doesn’t feel like we’re just doing Young Sheldon Season 7.5,” Holland told TVLine in May. “We want to make it feel like its own show and stand on its own. We’ve missed doing audience shows.”

How Is Art Mirroring Real Life With ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’?

While filming the spinoff series, Jordan welcomed his first child, daughter Emma Rae Jordan, with girlfriend Jenna Weeks. The couple, who have been together since 2021, announced the news in May after the birth of their little one.

“5/21/2024 God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always,” Jordan wrote via Instagram. His former costar Armitage replied, “I can’t wait to meet her!! I’ve always wanted to be an uncle!! So happy for you!! Congratulations ❤️.”