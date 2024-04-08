Young Sheldon’s final season is currently filming, and stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are excited for fans to see its conclusion.

“We’re gonna end it with a bang,” Jordan, who plays Georgie Cooper on the CBS series, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 CMT Awards on Sunday, April 7. “Make sure you all watch, it’s going to be interesting.”

The actor, 21, revealed the last few episodes are “going to be good,” noting that they should be wrapped up on set mid-April.

Osment, who plays Georgie’s fiancée, Mandy McAllister, exclusively told Us on Sunday that she’s “enjoying the end of Young Sheldon” before she and Jordan begin working on their untitled spinoff series.

“We’ve been on location this week which was really cool,” Osment, 32, said of Young Sheldon, which is a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. She teased that she does know how it ends but wouldn’t spill the beans.

Young Sheldon will end on May 16 after seven seasons. TBBT star Jim Parsons and his TV wife, Mayim Bialik, will reprise their roles as adult Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively, when the finale airs.

Before saying goodbye to the young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his family on Young Sheldon, viewers will be treated to Georgie and Mandy’s courthouse wedding.

“Mandy and Georgie are trying to find their own rhythm amongst all of the crazy rhythms of both of their families,” Osment said in Us’ exclusive first look at the couple’s TV wedding, which will air on Thursday, April 11.

Jordan agreed with Osment, explaining in the behind-the-scenes clip that he really likes “the story line of him trying to figure everything out.” He felt connected to Georgie’s ups and downs, saying, “In real life, I’m about to have a baby as well, so I’m trying to figure it out too.”

Fans will learn more about Georgie and Mandy’s futures when their untitled spinoff airs. However, both Jordan and Osment are in the dark about when that will happen and what their characters will be up to when the show begins.

“[At the] end of July around August, maybe, we’re going to start a new TV show with me and Emily. That’ll be exciting,” Jordan told Us on Sunday, admitting, “I have no information about it. I wish I could give you some.”

Osment called the new show “such a dream,” sharing that she’s “waiting to read” the first script, which she confirmed has been written.

Jordan added that although they don’t know much, he’s confident there will be character crossovers down the line.

“Being on a series for seven years and going to something else that’s around the same show, I’m sure they’ll be guest appearances,” he teased. “If I had to guess, I’m sure they’ll be on some [episodes].”

Young Sheldon airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayla Aldecoa