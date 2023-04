CMTs

Grab Your Boots! Everything to Know About the 2023 CMT Awards

Bigger in Texas! Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown return to host the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2. The 57th annual awards show is being broadcast from Austin, Texas, after years of calling Nashville, Tennessee, home. Ballerini and Brown, both 29, previously teamed up for the 2021 and 2022 ceremonies. “Our fans are […]