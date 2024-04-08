Mark Estes weighed in on the possibility of having kids with girlfriend Kristin Cavallari during an interview at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
When asked how he felt about Cavallari’s recent remarks, Estes, 24, told Entertainment Tonight that the pair is “just kind of going with the flow right now.” He added, “But we definitely have had the talk, obviously.”
Estes attended the awards show on Sunday, April 7, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, alongside fellow Montana Boyz Kade Wilcox and Campbell Winterburn. Estes added that he’s “really happy” with Cavallari, 37, whom he called a “smokeshow.”
Cavallari made headlines earlier this month when she shared she’s already thinking about taking the next step with Estes — having a baby.
“The one thing that — I’m not actively thinking about it, but it’s definitely on the back of my mind — is, you know, he wants to have a kid,” Cavallari said on an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast earlier this month. “So, you know, I’m mulling it over.”
Cavallari noted that she’s asked her kids their thoughts on expanding their family, and they were excited about the idea. (Cavallari previously welcomed sons Camden and Jaxon as well as daughter Saylor with ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2012, 2014 and 2015, respectively.)
“If he ends up really being The One, like, I would have a kid,” Cavallari said of Estes. “It’s become pretty serious, this relationship, I would say.”
Estes, for his part, seemingly agreed with Cavallari’s sentiment. When Cavallari shared a clip of her podcast via Instagram, he gave it a “like.”
After the twosome sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in Mexico, Cavallari confirmed her relationship with Estes. “He makes me happy 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. Estes reposted the snap via his Instagram Story with two red heart emojis.
In March, Estes opened up about the pair’s romance and confessed he was “definitely a little nervous” heading into their first date. “But yeah, it was great, and yeah, I’d say there was instant chemistry right away,” he told Page Six at the time.
Winterburn and Wilcox could feel the pair’s connection too. “Hanging around her at first I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is crazy,’” Winterburn recalled.
While Estes’ pals have expressed their support of the twosome’s romance, Cavallari’s inner circle have also cosigned the relationship.
“After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection, and they see how happy he makes her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March.
Despite getting the stamp of approval from their pals, Estes and Cavallari have received some criticism online regarding their 13-year age gap. But a separate insider told Us in March that Cavallari “doesn’t care” what people think.
Estes also doesn’t seem phased by the public chatter regarding their age difference. “I’m not too worried about the critics, honestly,” he told E! News in March, adding, “She makes me happy, I make her happy. That’s what’s important.”