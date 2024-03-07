Kristin Cavallari’s inner circle is cosigning her relationship with Mark Estes, despite their age difference.

“After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection, and they see how happy he makes her,” a source exclusively reveals of Cavallari’s inner circle in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The former Laguna Beach star, 37, made headlines on February 27 when debuting her romance with the 24-year-old Estes. “He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari wrote on Instagram at the time.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with quips regarding their age difference. (Estes is 13 years Cavallari’s junior.)

“She doesn’t care what people think when it comes to his age,” a second source tells Us, noting that Cavallari and Estes have been together “for a while.”

Cavallari proved that to be true when she poked fun at the chatter via TikTok on Saturday, March 2. “When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” she wrote on the app.

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high-profile romances over the years. Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, at which time she was dating high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti. The pair’s real-life romance and alleged love triangle with Lauren Conrad was central to the […]

Fans first speculated that Cavallari and Estes were dating in late February after they were photographed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to a photo obtained by TMZ at the time. She was in Mexico for a photo shoot to promote her jewelry brand Uncommon James’ summer collection. It appeared that Cavallari had taken Estes along as her plus one.

While she has yet to share any details about their relationship, other than a few photos and some TikTok videos, Cavallari teased her plans to spill the tea about their relationship during a future episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast.

“I do have a boy with me here,” Cavallari said on the episode released on Tuesday, March 5, referring to her Cabo trip. “I’m gonna do a whole other episode on that because I will tell you guys how this all came to be. But he is here with me and I just posted on Instagram and, so yeah, I’m excited to share that with you guys too because he’s making me very happy.”

Related: Who Are the Montana Boyz? A Guide to Kristin Cavallari’s BF’s TikTok Group The Montana Boyz are the latest TikTok stars taking over the social media platform — and one is even dating Kristin Cavallari. Mark Estes, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox began making videos in 2021 and have since risen to fame, amassing over 460,000 followers on the app and counting. The three-member group shares videos […]

Cavallari was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler for seven years before calling it quits in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022. (Cavallari and Cutler share three kids together, sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.)

Before debuting her relationship with Estes, the former reality star has been romantically linked to The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, comedian Jeff Dye and country music star Chase Rice, among others.

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.