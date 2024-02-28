Kristin Cavallari is happier than ever with new man Mark Estes.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, debuting their relationship. In the selfie, seemingly taken on vacation, Cavallari leaned into Estes. He shared the post via his Instagram Story with two red heart emojis.

The Hills alum and Estes sparked dating speculation days before going public when they were photographed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to a photo obtained by TMZ on Friday, February 23. (Estes is 13 years Cavallari’s junior.)

Cavallari also shared Instagram photos from her Mexico trip teasing the summer line of her Uncommon James jewelry brand. TMZ reported on Tuesday that Estes was there for the entire trip, noting that the two have reportedly been dating for a month.

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high-profile romances over the years. Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, at which time she was dating high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti. The pair’s real-life romance and alleged love triangle with Lauren Conrad was central to the […]

Cavallari was previously married to former NFL star Jay Cutler for seven years before their 2020 split. She and Cutler share three kids: sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8. Following their divorce, which was finalized in 2022, Cavallari has been romantically linked to Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron, comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice. (Cutler has since moved on with Samantha Roberston.)

“I’m dating. I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all,” Cavallari told Us Weekly exclusively in her September 2023 cover story. “At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Cavallari’s new man:

1. Estes Is a Former College Football Player

Estes played football for both Montana State University and Montana Tech as a wide receiver.

“What a ride. Thankful for the last 6 years of what this sport has brought me,” Estes posted via Instagram in November 2023. “Thanks to all the coaches and brothers I met along the way ❤️.”

2. Estes Is Based in Nashville

While it’s unclear how Estes and Cavallari met, the two are both based in Nashville. Cavallari lives just outside the Tennessee city with her three kids. Estes’ Instagram bio refers to both Montana and Nashville.

Related: Kristin Cavallari Through the Years: From 'Laguna Beach' to Mother of 3 Kristin Cavallari made waves on Laguna Beach in the early 2000s, and she’s been entertaining Us ever since. Cavallari made her reality TV debut in 2004 on season 1 of Laguna Beach. She returned for season 2 and later stirred the pot on The Hills following Lauren Conrad’s departure. After finding love with former NFL […]

3. Estes Is a Member of the ‘Montana Boyz’ TikTok Group

Estes is one of the “Montana Boyz” on TikTok, a three-member social media group that also includes Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Cutter Wilcox. They have racked up over 460K followers on TikTok.

4. Estes Is a Model

Aside from sports, Estes is also an up-and-coming model. He’s posed for the Montana-based brand Belmont Acres Clothing. Perhaps he’ll make an appearance in one of Cavallari’s Uncommon James shoots in the near future.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

5. Estes Is a Former Track Star

Instagram photos from May 2017 show that Estes held state titles in Montana for the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.