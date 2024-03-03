Kristin Cavallari has heard the comments about her and boyfriend Mark Estes’ age gap, and she’s not here for it.

“When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” Cavallari, 37, captioned a TikTok on Saturday, March 2.

In the clip, Cavallari lip synced to the audio, “So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?”

Cavallari and Estes, 24, sparked dating rumors last month after they were photographed together in Mexico, per a photo obtained by TMZ. The Laguna Beach alum confirmed the speculation when she made her relationship with Estes Instagram official.

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high-profile romances over the years. Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, at which time she was dating high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti. The pair’s real-life romance and alleged love triangle with Lauren Conrad was central to the […]

“He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, alongside a snap of Estes, who reposted her pic via his Instagram Story and added two red heart emojis.

After launching their romance, Cavallari made an appearance on her boyfriend’s Montana Boyz TikTok account.

In the Friday, March 1, post, Estes danced to Jason Aldean’s 2009 track “She’s Country” with pals and fellow Montana Boyz Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. As the trio lip synced to the song, Cavallari popped up behind Estes in denim jeans and a shirt that read, “This Ain’t My First Coors Rodeo.”

Before the clip came to a close, Estes grabbed Cavallari from behind as she smiled. The three-member group captioned the upload, “Brother she’s country…”

Related: 'The Hills' Original Cast: Where Are They Now? When The Hills first debuted in May 2006, it looked a lot different than the revival, The Hills: New Beginnings. No matter what version they’re watching, fans are still hooked on the cast’s unwritten chapters. The MTV reality show, a spinoff of Laguna Beach, followed Lauren Conrad from Laguna to Los Angeles, where she moved […]

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler for seven years before they split in 2020, finalizing their divorce two years later. The former couple share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8.

Following her split from the former NFL player, 40, Cavallari dated comedian Jeff Dye in fall 2020 and was briefly linked to country singer Chase Rice in summer 2021.

“I’m dating. I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all,” Cavallari exclusively told Us Weekly about her love life in a September 2023 cover story. “At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.”

Cavallari described her ideal partner as “someone who’s secure” and “very, very confident.”

“My life is really great,” she said. “I love being on my own; I really do. I’m very happy. So it has to be someone who can add joy to my life.”