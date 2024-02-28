The Montana Boyz are the latest TikTok stars taking over the social media platform — and one is even dating Kristin Cavallari.

Mark Estes, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox began making videos in 2021 and have since risen to fame, amassing over 460,000 followers on the app and counting. The three-member group shares videos dancing to music and showing off their cowboy lifestyle.

They’ve also dabbled with modeling, posing for their Montana-based brand Belmont Acres Clothing and sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot via TikTok in October 2023.

While they are Montana boys at heart, they also reside in Nashville — where Cavallari, 37, is based. The Laguna Beach alum made headlines in February when she debuted her romance with Estes, 24.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie of the pair. Estes also shared the post via his Instagram Story with two red heart emojis.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Montana Boyz:

Mark Estes

Estes attended Glacier High School and played football for both Montana State University and Montana Tech University as a wide receiver.

“What a ride. Thankful for the last 6 years of what this sport has brought me,” Estes wrote via Instagram in November 2023. “Thanks to all the coaches and brothers I met along the way ❤️.”

He also held state titles in Montana for the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, per Instagram photos from May 2017.

Kaleb Campbell Winterburn

Winterburn grew up around horses (his family has over a century of history as ranchers) and playing football.

He played quarterback for the Helene High School Bengals and running back at Montana State University and Montana Tech University. His social media primarily features a collection of football photos through the years, writing via Instagram at the end of his 2023 season: “To the game I fell in love with, thank you for everything🤝.”

He also seemingly has a passion for fishing, showing off his catch in 2016 and again in May 2023, when he shared a snap via Instagram in the water holding a massive fish.

Kade “Cutter” Wilcox

Wilcox went to Billings West High School and played defensive back at Montana Tech University.

In his free time, Wilcox appears to enjoy fishing and hunting, posting photos of his game via Instagram in November and December 2023.