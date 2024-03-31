Mark Estes can’t help but gush over his romance with Kristin Cavallari.

“I think just, like, along with any first date, I was definitely a little nervous,” Estes, 24, told Page Six in an interview published on Sunday, March 31. “But yeah, it was great, and yeah, I’d say there was instant chemistry right away.”

Estes added that Cavallari, 37, is “just super confident.” He noted, “Obviously she’s gorgeous. She’s an amazing person as well, and a great mother. So, yeah, pretty much [the] full package.”

After the pair sparked dating speculation in February when they were spotted together in Mexico, Cavallari debuted her relationship with the Montana Boyz member later that month. “He makes me happy 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, which he reposted via his Instagram Story and added two red heart emojis.

Their connection was seemingly apparent to fellow Montana Boyz members Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. “Hanging around her at first I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is crazy,’” Winterburn recalled.

While Estes’ pals have been supportive of his relationship with Cavallari, their romance has also received the stamp of approval from Cavallari’s inner circle.

“After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection, and they see how happy he makes her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Despite feeling the love from their pals, Estes and Cavallari have received some criticism online regarding their 13-year age gap. But a separate insider exclusively told Us earlier this month that Cavallari “doesn’t care” what people think when it comes to their May-December romance.

Estes, for his part, doesn’t seem bothered by the public chatter, telling E! News earlier this month, “I’m not too worried about the critics, honestly.” He added, “She makes me happy, I make her happy. That’s what’s important.”

The twosome are seemingly going strong. Cavallari revealed during an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast earlier this month that she had introduced him to her children.

“I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me,” she said, while adding that her children were “big fans” of Estes right off the bat.

Prior to her romance with Estes, Cavallari was married to former NFL player Jay Cutler for seven years before they separated in 2020, finalizing their divorce two years later. They share sons Camden and Jaxon as well as daughter Saylor, whom they welcomed in 2012, 2014 and 2015, respectively.