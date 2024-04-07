The 2024 CMT Music Awards took over Texas, which means fan-favorite country stars flocked to the red carpet.

The biggest names of the genre brought their fashion A-game to Austin’s Moody Center on Sunday, April 7. We’re talking flirty frocks, glamorous gowns, stylish suits — paired with bold hair, fierce makeup and accessories to remember.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, marking her fourth time as emcee. “I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas,” Ballerini said in a press release in February. “Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor, and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”

The nominations were announced in March, featuring several familiar faces like Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll. There are also several first-time nominees, including Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, The Castellows and Tigirlily Gold.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore at the 2024 CMT Music Awards: