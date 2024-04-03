The 2024 CMT Awards is gearing up to celebrate the biggest night in country music — and has enlisted some major Hollywood stars to help do the honors.

The ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, April 7, at the Moody Center in Austin Texas, will see actors Amber Riley, Billy Bob Thornton, Emma Roberts, Minnie Driver, Emily Osment, Jane Seymour, James Van Der Beek, Max Theriot, Montana Jordan and Gayle King as presenters for the big night, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Musicians will also be showing up to hand out trophies, including Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson, Cody Alan, Parmalee and Paul Walter Hauser. Carly Pearce, who is up for Collaborative Video of the Year for “Cowboys And Plowboys” and Jelly Roll, whose song “Need a Favor” is nominated for Male Video of the Year, will also serve as presenters.

Kelsea Ballerini will return as host for the awards show, marking her fourth consecutive year as host and her first time as solo emcee after tag-teaming duties with Kane Brown in 2021 and 2023 and joining remotely in 2022.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my 4th year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music awards in Austin, TX,” Ballerini shared in a statement. “Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”

Ballerini is also set to perform at the event, as well as Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum, Brittney Spencer and Jordan Davis with NEEDTOBREATHE. Little Big Town and Sugarland, who last performed in 2013 and 2011, respectively, will also take the stage.

Trisha Yearwood will receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award during the ceremony alongside a performance. The accolade “recognizes an artist, duo/group or industry veteran who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to the community and their fellow artists as Cash did,” according to a press release from CMT.

The 2024 CMT Awards air on CBS Sunday, April 7, at 8. p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.