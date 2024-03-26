Kelsea Ballerini is making her return to host the 2024 CMT Music Awards for the fourth time, but she will be flying solo this go round.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas,” Ballerini said in a press release in February. “Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor, and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”

Ballerini, who’s also set to perform, previously hosted the fan-voted awards show alongside several different cohosts, including Kane Brown and Anthony Mackie.

Ballerini and four other musicians — Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney — have the most nominations this year with three each.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the 2024 CMT Music Awards:

When Are the CMT Music Awards?

The annual awards show takes place on Sunday, April 7, from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Who’s Hosting the CMT Music Awards?

Ballerini will host the CMT Music Awards for the fourth time, her first time alone.

Where Will the CMT Music Awards Air?

The CMT Music Awards can be watched at 8 p.m. ET on CBS or can be streamed on Paramount+.

Who’s Nominated at the CMT Music Awards?

The nominations were announced in March, featuring several familiar faces like Wilson and Jelly Roll. There are also several first-time nominees, including Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders, Zach Bryan, Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, The Castellows and Tigirlily Gold.

Who’s Being Honored at the CMT Music Awards?

Trisha Yearwood is set to be the recipient of the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. The honor “recognizes an artist, duo/group or industry veteran who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to the community and their fellow artists as Cash did,” per the CMT website.

Who’s Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

It was initially announced in March that Ballerini, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Yearwood, Bailey Zimmerman, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, NEEDTOBREATHE and Sam Hunt would take the stage.

Johnson, Moroney, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer all joined the lineup later that month.