She’s all that! Kelsea Ballerini didn’t only slay as cohost of the 2023 CMT Music Awards, but she served stellar looks too.

The “I Quit Drinking” singer, 29, looked fabulous in multiple outfits at the Country Music Television Awards, which took place on Sunday, April 2, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. She kicked off the night, stepping onto the red carpet in a corset dress by Dolce and Gabbana. The figure-hugging frock featured a deconstructed bodice and a distressed hem. Ballerini paired the number with David Yurman jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

For glam, the “Half of My Hometown” singer rocked a smoky eye, bronze cheeks and a glossy lip. The Tennessee native styled her blonde locks straight down her shoulders.

When it came to accessories, Ballerini showed off some major eye candy. The “Peter Pan” singer and her beau Chase Stokes made their red carpet debut at the soirée. The duo embraced each other as they posed for photos and flashed wide smiles.

Once inside the venue, Ballerini slipped into a crystal-covered mini dress. The sparkly frock was equipped with a mosaic-like pattern and a black stripe at her sides. Next, she changed into a lavender jumpsuit that was made with jeweled straps.

While performing “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” the hitmaker looked radiant in a retro getup. The fierce fit featured a pinup swimsuit — and she added even more drama with a voluminous hairdo.

In addition to her dazzling looks, Ballerini rocked up a couple nominations. Her hit song “Heartfirst” was up for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, but she lost to Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck.” She was also up for Video of the Year, but Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown took home the prize for “Thank God.”

In a Wednesday, March 29, interview with CBS, the “Mountain With a View” singer opened up about her experience virtually hosting the CMTs last year, when she was sick at home with COVID-19. “I was happy to still be able to do it. I think it was very cool of CMT to put a production truck in my driveway and stick a microphone in my living room and let me do it still, but I’m very happy to be [physically] here.”

The Tennessee native also gushed about hosting with Brown, 29, again: “We’ve gotten to know each other over the years and when you’re hosting with someone, and you do it more than once you just get more comfortable every time.”

*She continued, “We’re actually just silly people!”

More stars including Ashley McBryde, Tyler Hubbard, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and more also performed their hit tracks.

Keep scrolling to see Ballerini’s best looks from the 2023 CMT Music Awards: