CMT Music Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Who will take home some hardware? The 2023 CMT Music Awards are honoring some of country music’s top crooners on Sunday, April 2.

The CMTs — which will air live from Austin, Texas, on CBS Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET — won’t just feature country stars taking the stage. Alanis Morissette and Gwen Stefani will perform with chart-topping artists for special collaborations. The “Ironic” singer, 48, is set to join Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade to perform “You Oughta Know” as a celebration the “CMT Next Women of Country” franchise, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Meanwhile, Stefani, 53, will join Carly Pearce on stage for a duet.

The No Doubt singer’s husband, Blake Shelton, also joins the roster of singers taking the stage. Other performers include Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes with Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard and Wynonna with Ashley McBryde.

Rising stars Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

In addition to performing, Ballerini and Kane, both 29, are back to host the ceremony for the third year in a row. This is the first time they’ve hosted the show in Austin, a new location for the program. The awards show has been held in Nashville since its inception in 2002.

In between performances, stars will anxiously wait to hear if they win a CMT Music Award, but it’s the Video of the Year category that’s the most competitive. Shelton’s “No Body,” Underwood’s “Hate My Heart,” Johnson’s “Human,” HARDY and Wilson’s “Wait in the Truck,” Kane and Katelyn’s “Thank God,” and Wallen’s “You Proof” are all finalists in the category.

Underwood is the frontrunner, having won more CMT Music Awards than any other artist in history with 25 trophies. If she wins again, this would be her fifth consecutive Video of the Year award and 10th in the category overall.

If Shelton, 46, wins, it would be his second Video of the Year victory.

However, it would be a first if any other artist wins. Kane and Katelyn would be the first husband and wife duo to score the honor. If Johnson, HARDY, Wilson or Wallen win, it would be their first Video of the Year award.

Scroll down to see the nominees for the 2023 CMT Music Awards and check back for updates throughout the night as the winners are announced: