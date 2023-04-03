Carrie Underwood has blown Us away! The singer commanded attention with an unexpected outfit at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Underwood, 40, graced the Sunday, April 2, soirée in Austin, Texas, wearing metallic shorts Dolce & Gabbana. The hitmaker showed off her toned legs in the cropped look, which was covered with silver crystals. Underwood teamed the piece with a matching jacket that featured a studded turtleneck. The “Before He Cheats” artist accessorized with dangling rhinestone earrings and a glitzy clutch. She also donned glistening rings and wore chrome platform pumps.

For glam, Underwood rocked dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks, a golden highlight and peachy lips. She had her hair styled in a sleek but distressed ponytail.

On the red carpet, the Oklahoma native gushed about the Sunday celebration, telling CMT: “It’s all about the fans tonight. Tonight should just be a fun night celebrating. I’ve seen not just my fans but other people’s fans voting all day long and it’s just really cool that everybody gets behind their person. So, yay for all of us!”

Underwood is up for Video of the Year for “Hate My Heart.” The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer — who is the most decorated artist at the CMT Awards, boasting 25 wins over her career — took home the big prize during the 2022 event alongside Jason Aldean for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You.”

“Thank you so much. Thank you, fans. I mean, this belongs to you,” Underwood said during their acceptance speech.

Aldean, 45, added, “I just have to say, 17 years in the game, this is the first time I have ever won Video of the Year, so this is pretty amazing for me. I think Carrie and I sort of hit the scene at the same time. The fact that you guys care enough about us this many years into our careers to vote for us and care enough about what we’re doing, to still listen to the music and vote for us means the world to me. Thank you guys so much.”

He concluded, “I’m pretty sure I picked the perfect partner for this song.” In addition to Video of the Year, the duo also picked up an honor for Collaborative Video of the Year.

