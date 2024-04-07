The 2024 CMT Music Awards celebrates some of the biggest names in country music.

The Sunday, April 7, awards show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Kelsea Ballerini makes her return to host the awards show for the fourth time — with 2024 marking her first time doing the gig solo.

Ballerini and four other musicians — Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney — are tied for the most nominations this year, with three each.

While several familiar faces earned nods for their work, there are also multiple first-time nominees, including Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders, Zach Bryan, Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, The Castellows and Tigirlily Gold.

Scroll down to see a list of 2024 CMT Music Awards nominees — and look for the bold names to find out who won:

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Light On In The Kitchen”

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

Darius Rucker – “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jason Aldean – “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You”

Parmalee – “Gonna Love You”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan – “Nine Ball”

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Light On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)”

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Dan + Shay – “Save Me The Trouble”

Old Dominion – “Memory Lane”

Parmalee – “Girl In Mine”

The War And Treaty – “Have You A Heart”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – “Cowboys And Plowboys”

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – “You, Me And Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Anne Wilson – “Rain in the Rearview”

Ashley Cooke – “your place”

Brittney Spencer – “Bigger Than The Song”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Chayce Beckham – “23”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Warren Zeiders – “Pretty Little Poison”

Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT Performance of the Year

Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.”

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – “Nothing But a Good Time”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Dierks Bentley – “Drunk On A Plane”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Hozier & Maren Morris – “Take Me To Church”

Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor”

Kelsea Ballerini – “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

The War And Treaty – “On My Own”

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Chase Rice – “Goodnight Nancy”

Dylan Scott – “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)”

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994”

Scotty McCreery – “It Matters To Her”

The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End”