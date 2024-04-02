Kristin Cavallari already has babies on the brain when it comes to her relationship with Mark Estes.

“The one thing that — I’m not actively thinking about it, but it’s definitely on the back of my mind — is, you know, he wants to have a kid,” Cavallari, 37, said on the Tuesday, April 2, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. “So, you know, I’m mulling it over.”

Cavallari noted that she’s asked her kids their thoughts on adding another sibling into the mix. (Cavallari previously welcomed sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor with ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2012, 2014, and 2015, respectively.)

“All of my kids are like, ‘Yes, do it!’” Cavallari said. “My biggest thing is, like, Saylor, my youngest, is 8. The thought of going back and starting all over again is, like, that’s a lot, man.”

Cavallari added that her kids are “old enough now” where they could help out with a newborn if needed, saying, “That would be nice.”

“If he ends up really being The One, like, I would have a kid,” Cavallari said of Estes, 24. “It’s become pretty serious, this relationship, I would say.”

Cavallari predicted that she would “have to have a kid” if her romance with the TikTok personality was really “going to last.” She gushed that Estes “would be so hands on” and “really help” her with raising a baby.

“I wouldn’t want to rob him of that,” Cavallari said. “He should have kids in his life.”

Estes — who is more than 10 years younger than his girlfriend — seemingly cosigned the idea. After Cavallari posted a clip of her podcast via Instagram on Tuesday, Estes gave it a “like.”

The pair sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted together in Mexico. Later that month, the Laguna Beach alum debuted her relationship with Estes. “He makes me happy 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, which he reposted via his Instagram Story with two red heart emojis.

Cavallari previously revealed during a March episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast that she introduced Estes to her children. “I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me,” she said, adding that the little ones were “big fans” of Estes right off the bat.

While her relationship with Estes has gotten the stamp of approval from her kids, Cavallari’s inner circle has also offered their support.

“After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March, “and they see how happy he makes her.”