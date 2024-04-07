Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, proved that they are going strong at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7.

The singer, 39, and Fowler, 38, linked up on the red carpet ahead of the awards show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, during which Hunt is set to perform.

The pair gave soft smiles as they stood arm in arm. Hunt donned a plaid suit while Fowler stunned in a black lace floor-length gown.

Hunt and Fowler have been together since 2008 but have experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the years. They tied the knot in April 2017 after their engagement news broke that January. Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt in February 2022, citing “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery” on Hunt’s part. Hunt never addressed the allegations, and Fowler ultimately requested that her petition be dismissed.

Following the couple’s reconciliation, Hunt announced the arrivals of their daughter, Lucy, in June 2022 and their son, Lowry, in November 2023. After the birth of their first child, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair’s relationship was “a work in progress,” and Hunt hoped to “get to a point where he and Hannah can go back to the way things were before she filed for divorce.”

In July 2023, Hunt spoke candidly in a rare interview about the impact of fatherhood on his life.

“There were years there where, you know, maybe I didn’t realize how much growing up I had needed to do,” he told ET Canada at the time. “And having a child forces you to do that. It shifts something in your nervous system. There’s a skin that I needed to shed, and I did that when I had my child.”

Hunt described the experience of first-time parenthood as waking him up “out of this, I wouldn’t say I was sleepwalking, but I had definitely gotten into a routine after years of doing the same thing over and over. … I was just at a place in my life where I really needed that, and I’m grateful for it and I feel like I leveled up in a lot of ways.”

He added: “I’ve got a long way to go in general now, but I feel up for the challenge.”

Hunt elaborated that his children acted “like a mirror in some ways” for him to evaluate himself.

“All this self-awareness comes over me and I want to make sure I’m carrying myself in a way that is responsible. … I have so much more perspective on myself,” he said. “What I’m saying, how I’m saying it, how I’m carrying myself, and that’s powerful to see yourself through your child’s eyes.”