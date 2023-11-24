Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are officially a family of four.

Hunt revealed on Friday, November 24, that he and Fowler, both 38, welcomed their second baby. Thank You Lord,” the country star captioned a family photo of the couple, their daughter, Lucy, 18 months, and their newborn. A second slide of the Instagram post featured a snap of the pair’s family and friends enjoying a group horseback riding outing.

Hunt did not reveal the newborn’s name or sex. The child’s arrival comes seven months after a representative for Hunt confirmed to Billboard that Fowler was pregnant with baby No. 2.

Hunt and Fowler shared many relationship ups and downs ahead of the arrival of their second little one. The couple met in 2008 and dated on and off for several years before calling it quits when Hunt moved to Nashville.

“She was under the impression, and I had sure expressed this to her at some point, that she was the No. 1 priority. I would choose her over everything,” Hunt told The New York Times in March 2020 about the reason for their initial split. “And then it sort of turned around and I said, ‘Actually, I want to choose [my career].’”

A few years after their breakup, the “Leave the Night On” singer realized he couldn’t let go of the nurse and the twosome eventually reconciled in 2016.

“It was either [be with] her or push on as a bachelor,” Hunt recalled in a January 2017 interview with Nash Country Daily. “I realized she was meant to be a part of my life and when I realized that, as fast as I could, I went to try to convince her that was the way it needed to be.”

Following Hunt’s release of “Drinking Too Much” – a song about the duo’s relationship – Us Weekly confirmed that he and Fowler were engaged in January 2017. Three months later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hunt’s hometown of Cedartown, Georgia.

In July 2017, Hunt announced he was taking a musical and social media hiatus to focus on his marriage.

“I had made myself answer the question, you know, if it comes down to it, are you willing to retire? Give all this up [for Fowler]?” he told The New York Times in March 2020. “I did commit to that.”

After nearly five years of marriage, Fowler filed for divorce in February 2022. In court documents obtained by Us at the time, the Alabama native alleged that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” The report also revealed that Fowler was pregnant with the pair’s first child and requested to be the “primary residential guardian” of the baby.

In May 2022, Us confirmed that Fowler asked the court to dismiss the divorce. “The divorce has been called off and they are back together,” an insider exclusively shared with Us. “Sam is working on rebuilding his relationship with Hannah. They’re both very focused on the baby’s arrival.”

Despite their challenges, the twosome welcomed a daughter one month later.

“I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu,” the ACM award winner told fans during the Star’s For Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville. “I think being out here – and in the music business and being out on the road – has sort of hardened my heart. My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple weeks ago.”