Celebrity News

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO, Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges, More Pack on the PDA at 2024 CMT Awards

By
Couples Pack on the PDA at 2024 CMT Awards
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO, Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey WilsonGetty Images (2)

The 2024 CMT Music Awards was the ultimate date night for country music’s hottest couples on Sunday, April 7.

Jelly Roll, who is nominated for three awards, brought wife Bunnie XO to the ceremony. The singer, 39, opted for an all-black look with a beige leather jacket and a diamond cross necklace. Bunnie XO, 44, meanwhile was a blonde bombshell in a black sequined illusion gown.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO were hardly the only couple to step out at Austin’s Moody Center for the big night.

Lainey Wilson was accompanied by her boyfriend, former NFL star Devlin “Duck” Hodges. Wilson, 31, naturally, wore her signature bell bottoms, this time a mirrored version from Area, and a cowboy hat and paired it with a silver blouse from Superdown.

Hodges, 27, sported a black suit with a coordinating bolo tie — and since it is the CMT Awards — his own cowboy hat.

Keep scrolling to see more of the hottest pairs at the 2024 CMT Awards:

