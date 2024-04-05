It feels like it was just yesterday that Taylor Swift graced the 2009 CMT Music Awards red carpet in a shimmery tiered dress.

She proved she was bejeweled long before she released her hit of the same name, posing for photographers in the sparkling frock paired with crystal-covered sandal heels. Her curls were done up in a chic coiffure, complemented by dangling earrings. She hadn’t started wearing her signature red lip, instead opting for a glossy pink pout.

Another memorable CMT moment came from Nelly in 2013. The rapper — who has a beloved collection of country hits, including “Over and Over” featuring Tim McGraw and “Lil Bit” with Florida Georgia Line — rocked just a gray vest and coordinating baggy pants at the awards show.

Flash-forward to 2021, when Kelsea Ballerini nailed the Barbiecore trend in a glossy hot pink corset-inspired jumpsuit. Two years later, Ballerini and her beau, Chase Stokes, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the awards show.

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable CMT Music Awards red carpet looks through the years: