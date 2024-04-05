Your account
Stylish

CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion: The Best Looks Through the Years 

CMT Best Looks Through the Year
It feels like it was just yesterday that Taylor Swift graced the 2009 CMT Music Awards red carpet in a shimmery tiered dress.

She proved she was bejeweled long before she released her hit of the same name, posing for photographers in the sparkling frock paired with crystal-covered sandal heels. Her curls were done up in a chic coiffure, complemented by dangling earrings. She hadn’t started wearing her signature red lip, instead opting for a glossy pink pout.

Another memorable CMT moment came from Nelly in 2013. The rapper — who has a beloved collection of country hits, including “Over and Over” featuring Tim McGraw and “Lil Bit” with Florida Georgia Line — rocked just a gray vest and coordinating baggy pants at the awards show. 

Flash-forward to 2021, when Kelsea Ballerini nailed the Barbiecore trend in a glossy hot pink corset-inspired jumpsuit. Two years later, Ballerini and her beau, Chase Stokes, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the awards show. 

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable CMT Music Awards red carpet looks through the years: 

