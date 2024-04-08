Kelsea Ballerini treated the 2024 CMT Music Awards like her runway — and Us is here for it.

Ballerini kicked off the awards show at the Moody Center in Austin by packing on the PDA with boyfriend Chase Stokes as the couple walked the red carpet together.

The country singer rocked a red David Koma gown with lace cutout details and EFFY Jewelry as she embraced the Outer Banks star, who sported a white blazer and black trousers.

Ballerini made her return to host the awards show on Sunday, April 7, for the fourth and final time, but it was her first time flying solo. Viewers also watched Ballerini, who was nominated for three awards at the event, sing her track “Love Me Like You Mean It (Reimagined)” during a pre-recorded performance.

While belting out the lyrics, Ballerini wowed in a yellow sequined bodysuit and black tights. She paired the look with a high ponytail and dangling earrings.

Scroll down for all of Ballerini’s looks at the 2024 CMT Music Awards: